BBT5: Sreerama Chandra Fans Slam Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deets Inside

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss has revived the careers of many stars. The channel has also introduced many new faces through the TV reality show show to the viewers. However, Bogg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra, who's the winner of Indian Idol Singer, is not new to the industry. He is all set to become a strong contestant in the house.

Sreerama Chandra is also giving tough competition to popular contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. Both are at loggerheads in the house ever since they had a clash over Jessie last week during the task. Jessie, Shanmukh, and Siri are part of one group in the house. Last night, there was a nomination process in the house, Shanmukh Jaswanth nominated Sreerama Chandra by stating that he was a fake contestant in the house.

Shanmukh Jaswanth's reason for nominating Sreerama Chandra by branding him as fake hasn't gone well with the viewers. They are trolling him badly saying he is an an immature person and unfit to be on the show.

Have a look at the tweets which we have managed for you.

Ee shannu kukka Original gane worst aa ledha Script prakaram bad undali ani acting aa #BiggBossTelugu5 — 🆂🆁 (@Uturn6093) October 11, 2021

src burnol kaavala... shannu dimpaadugaa noru lepakundaa inkosari... nindu chandrudu oka vaipu , 🤭🤭 #biggbosstelugu5 — Vijay (@Vijay372) October 11, 2021

Areyy #Shannu neku acting vachu ani drunk and drive apudu police patukunapudu chesina hadividi lone telisipoyindi #BiggBossTelugu5 — Ram (@Ram74974250) October 11, 2021

Orey Shannu neeku SRC tho endukuraa #biggbosstelugu5 — SPK (@idenajeevitham) October 11, 2021

Hey please yaa. They are actors #siri #shannu They can act & put a 1000 twisted expressions on their face & give a 100 twists to a statement they passed for convenience. They don’t have a gameplan. They just provoke (Sarcasm - get it 🤣🤣)#src #SreeramaChandra #biggbosstelugu5 — Haritha23 (@haritha23) October 11, 2021

Arey shannu ne birthday video apudu edchav kada apudu ninnu analsindi fake emotions kada ani neku telisedi. #biggbosstelugu5 — Pennywise (@carmelpoppcorn) October 11, 2021