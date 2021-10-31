BBT5: Sreerama Chandra Beats Shanmukh Jaswanth: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra are the most popular contestants in the house. They are in the race to grab the Bigg Boss trophy. Meanwhile, fans of the duo are at loggerheads on social media.

Shannu and SRC have been nominated for this week's eviction. Both the contestants are expected to be saved from eviction this week. If you’re waiting to know in which context SRC has overtaken Shannu, let me be the first one to tell you.

It is known that Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. No wonder then that he used to garner the highest votes from fans and audience whenever he was in the nominations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Not Lobo, Siri Might Get Red Card This Week, Deets Inside

Now, Shannu’s graph is said to have been plunged, and SRC is said to have received the highest votes this week and much more than than Shanmukh Jaswanth.

This is how SRC has surpassed Shannu. If he continues the same performance, then there is no dount that SRC to will be in the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.