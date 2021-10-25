BBT5: Siri Hanmanth Will be Saved Irrespective Of Voting Percentage, Here's Why

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth is one of the popular and strongest contestants in the house. Bigg Boss viewers are not happy with Siri Hanmanth's behavior with Shanmukh Jaswanth. Viewers say that the two are overdoing it in the house.

When it comes to real life, Siri Hanmanth has a son and she is said to have entered the Bigg Boss house fot the sake of her son. On the other hand, Siri's friend Shanmukh Jaswanth is in a relationship with former Bigg Boss contestant Deepthi Sunaina. Siri and Shanmukh Jaswanth are best friends in the house and often hang out together ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house.

Did you know this? Siri and Shanmukh Jaswanth are likely to get nominated in tonight's episode. The buzz on social media suggests that Siri is likely to enter into the safe zone irrespective of how many votes she gets.

Last night, artist Priya got evicted from the house. That makes it another female contestant. Considering the fact that Star Maa is already under fire from the viewers for targeting only female contestants, there's every chance of a male contestant getting eliminated from the house in the eighth week. Shannu, Siri, Lobo, Ravi, Maanas and SRC are said to be in the nomination list this week.

The episode will be aired in tonight's episode. Can you guess who will be that male contestant who would be bidding adieu to the reality show this weekend?

