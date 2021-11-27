BBT5: Siri Hanmanth Chooses Shanmukh Over Mother

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth is trending on social media. Siri Hanmanth is one of the strong contestants in the house. She won the hearts of the audience with her game play in the house. It is known that family reunion is underway in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Last night, Siri Hanmanth's mother appeared on the show. Siri's mother was trying hard to give a tag to Siri and Shanmukh's relationship.

Siri's mother was seen justifying their relationship saying Shanmukh's like a friend or father. But Siri who was irked by her mother's words, asked her to stop saying such things. She warned Siri against hugging Shanmukh and also asked her to stay close to the others. Siri's mother was trying to protect her daughter from the audience, as viewers were trolling her badly on social media.

Siri's mother was trying to throw a hint to her daughter on how bad people were talking about their relationship. But Siri perhaps failed to catch the clues her mother dropped. As soon as Siri's mother stepped out of the house. Siri went to hug Shanmukh as if he ask him not to take her mother's words seriously. Netizens are trolling her badly on social media for ignoring her mother's words.

