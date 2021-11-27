BBT5: Siri Boyfriend Breaks Silence, Reacts to Shanmukh-Siri Relationship Rumours

Is there any Bigg Boss Telugu viewer who doesn't know about Siri Hanmanth? Obviously, not. Siri Hanmanth is getting maximum footage on the Star Maa TV reality show, thanks to her behavior in the house. She manages to be in the limelight for one reason or the other.

For the unversed, Siri's mother visited Bigg Boss house for the family reunion episode to motivate her. She also asked Siri to keep her focus on the game and warned Shanmukh to stay away from her daughter.

Siri's mom had no qualms in admitting her dislike for Shanmukh in the episode. After that, Siri went and hugged Shanmukh by ignoring her mother's plea. Netizens are trolling her badly on social media.

Siri's boyfriend Shrihan, however, came out in support of Siri. He sai, "Siri's mother didn't know how to tell her daughter, especially how to convey the outside talk. She couldn't talk about her behaviour. Even I didn't expect, She would