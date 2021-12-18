BBT5: Shannu Overtakes Other Finalists, Deets Inside

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be aired on Star Maa on December 19, 2021, the live episode will be available on Hotstar. The audience are eager to know which contestant will bag the trophy of season 5 Bigg Boss Telugu. According to the voting polled today, Shanmukh has received the highest voting percentage and defeated Sreerama Chandra and Sunny. Shannu has a huge fan base outside the Bigg Boss house for his short films and dance.

After entering the Bigg Boss show, his fans always managed to keep Shannu on top by ensuring he got the highest votes. No wonder he escaped Elimination several times after being nominated. But in between Shannu’s position dropped to third place. Those who regularly followed the show attributed his behaviour with Siri as the reason for a plunge in his popularity.

But now, Shannu fans are back to making him the title winner. Shanmukh fans are trending Shannu's name on Twitter and requesting the audience to cast their votes for Shannu. Many top small screen celebrities are also rooting for Shannu and promoting him. Shannu's girlfriend Deepthi Suniana has a huge following and for the last one week, she is promoting Shannu on her Instagram handle, seeking votes. Let us wait and watch what will be the result tomorrow.