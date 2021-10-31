BBT5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Following Deepthi Sunaina's Bigg Boss Strategy?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is the most followed celebrity on social media. And talking about his relationship status, Shannu is not single. Yes. It is known that he has been dating Deepthi Sunaina for a while now. They always post pictures setting major relationship goals to their fans. Recently, Deepthi Sunaina also went to to the Bigg Boss sets as a birthday surprise. Shannu was touched by her gesture. Looks like all is not well between Shanmukh Jaswanth and Deepthi Sunaina ever since the former is seen getting closer to Siri in the glass house. He perhaps has no clue that all his movements are recorded and shown to the audience outside the house.

A few pics of Shannu and Siri talking on bed have gone viral and this seems to have hurt his girlfriend. Deepthi Sunaina seems to be upset over Shanmaukh's special bond with Siri Hanmanth. Shannu and Siri were close friends even before they entered the show. Now, they are entertaining the viewers with their proximity. However, viewers say that the two friends are too close for comfort.

But let me tell you, It appears that Shanmukh Jaswanth is likely following the footprints of Deepthi Sunaina.

If you are wondering, how. then, let me tell you all that Deepthi Sunaina is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu. She had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Deepthi was also close to housemate Tanish. However, after she stepped out of the show, Deepthi and Tanish parted ways for unknown reasons.

Now, it appears that Shanmukh is also following the same strategy (relationship tag) with Siri to be in limelight, so that show organizers can't eliminate them anytime soon. Will Shannmukh's relationship formula work out for him remains to be seen.