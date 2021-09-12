BBT5: Shanmukh Jaswanth Contract Period, Remuneration Per Day: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is a known face to the audience in the house.

When Shanmukh entered the BB house after keeping aside all the web series, most of the audience wondered why was he even participating in the show, when he has so much of fame outside the house.

There was really no need for him to enter the house or stay locked up in the house for three months losing all professional offers.

We have learnt from our sources that Shanmukh Jaswanth is said to have signed a contract to stay in the house for 102 days. Yes, he will stay until the current edition of Bigg Boss finale.

Guess what? He is the highest paid contestant and charging around 75k per day.

Shanmukh's contract period and remuneration per day has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media. Let's see how far this is true.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.