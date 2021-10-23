BBT5: Shanmukh Had Suicidal Thoughts After Breakup

There's no need to give an introduction to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. Yes, he is one of the most familiar face in the house.

Although, Shanmukh is not entertaining the viewers, he will likely be able to stay in the house for a longer time when compared to any other contestant because of his popularity.

Shanmukh has a massive fan following and they will surely save him from every eviction. Bigg Boss former contestants Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh are in a relationship for a while now. Recently, On Shanmukh's birthday, Deepthi Sunaina officially went public about their courtship by wishing him via social media.

Did you know this? Shanmukh had a bad breakup when he was 18. Last night, Shanmukh said, "After 12th standard, I got a seat in Bengaluru. I couldn't go as I had a break-up. I was unable to concentrate on anything. I literally thought of killing myself. Around the same time, my best friend came to my house. He was knocking on my door. I didn't open it, he came and slapped me. I'm alive only because of him. I got a break in my career with the movie 'Viva'. My parents are truly the reason for me being alive or smiling at you all", recalled Shannu.