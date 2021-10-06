BBT5: Shanmukh Escapes Elimination: Deets Inside

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, are you looking for today's voting results? Then check this out. It is known that Shanmukh, Sunny, Ravi, Maanas, Priya, Lobo, Jessie, Vishwa, and Hamida are the contestants who have been nominated for this week's elimination.

According to the latest unofficial voting results, Shanmukh Jaswanth is leading with the highest number of votes. It looks like Vishwa and Hamida have the lowest vote percentage as of now. Shanmukh, Sunny, Ravi, Maanas, Priya, and Lobo are in the safe zone. Jessie, Vishwa, and Hamida are in the danger zone.

Till yesterday, Hamida was at the bottom with the least number of votes, but after yesterday's fight between Vishwa and Maanas, Vishwa seems to have been affected. Everyone expected that Shanmukh might get the least number of votes after his fight with Sreerama, but all the viewers' calculations seem to have gone wrong.

From the current voting results, we can say that Shannu has a strong fan base outside the Bigg Boss Telugu house. And they are ready to save Shanmukh at any cost. Anyway, it's too early to predict about contestant who will get eliminated as voting results change every day.

