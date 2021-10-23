BBT5: Priya Is Safe, Sunny To Get Brickbats From Nagarjuna

There's no denying the fact that things are getting interesting with each passing day in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. VJ Sunny has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media.

VJ Sunny got a lot of footage in the house. Recently, VJ Sunny and Priya had a clash over the task. Viewers feel it was Priya's mistake and she deliebrately provoking him.

Last night, during the captaincy task, VJ Sunny kissed Anee Master in happiness as he was able to become captain because of her. However, Sunny kissing Anee Master has been receiving a lot of hatred on social media.

No doubt, Sunny is going to face the music from Nagarjuna. He will likely get double lecture for arguing with Priya and kissing Anee Master. Howeber, he will be able to survive in the house for another two weeks, as he has not been nominated for this week. On the other hand, he won't be in nominations as he is the captain of the house.