BBT5: Nobody Can Stop Siri's Elimination This Week, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 ninth-week nominations are in process with a lot of drama. The contestants are in full josh and have been nominating their opponents by providing valid reasons, which has also led to huge arguments in the house.

According to a source in the know, Anne Master selects Sunny over Ravi as captain and saves Manaas from nominations. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Siri, Jessie, Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Vishwa, Priyanka, Kajal, and Sunny. So Shanmukh Jaswanth has escaped from elimination, but Siri might be eliminated this week for her last week's performance.

As we all know, Siri and Shannu's chemistry in the house last week became the talk of the town. Shanumkh's voting percentage dropped after that episode. Now, there is a rumor going around that Shannu's girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina, has unfollowed Shannu and she is not going to support him anymore.

It is known that Deepthi promotes Shannu and asks her fans to cast their votes for Shannu week after week. Now as Shannu is not there in nomination, Shannu and Deepthi fans might support other contestants instead of Siri. So, if one were to go by this logic, Siri is likely to get fewer votes.