BBT5: Netizens Troll VJ Sunny For Sexist Remark on Siri

Curtains will come down on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 tomorrow. It feels like the show begun only yesterday and the days just flew by.

In all these days, we are sure the contestants in the Bigg Boss house learned and experienced a lot of new things. A celebrity who enters the glass house get both positive and negative talks. In fact, the response and reaction is totally dependent on the game, and performance and behaviour they show towards other contestants.

So trolls, comments and criticisms don't come as a surprise for contestants after they step out of the glass house. Sunny is being trolled by a section of the audience about his loose tongue and sexist remarks against Siri.

In the episode, Sunny was seen asking Siri to behave and talk like a girl. The remark has not gone down well with a section of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers. Some of the viewers are asking why Sunny is being a sexist while playing the game. They say that is there any rule in Bigg Boss that male contestants should talk about this and female contestants should do this.

Sunny fans have countered these comments saying Suuny intentionally did not say anything. Anyway, Sunny is being badly trolled by netizens for his sexiest remark on Siri. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.