BBT5: Nagarjuna May Teach Shanmukh Some Good Manners

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is making the headlines for various reasons. Come weekend and it's time for host Nagarjuna to set foot into the Bigg Boss house to grill the contestants.

We don't know which contestant is going to face brickbats or which contestant will get bouquets this weekend. But going by the trend and mood of the audience on spcial meida, it is likely that Shanmukh Jaswanth will have to be prepared to field some serious questions from Nagarjuna.

It is known that Bigg Boss viewers have been complaining to the show organizers to ask Nagarjuna to give an ultimatum to Shanmukh Jaswanth this week to make an effort to entertain the audience, after all he's said to be the most highly paid contestant in the house. And we need not tell you that he's also been roped into the show as he's a hugely popular YouTube celebrity.

Bigg Boss viewers are asking Nagarjuna to ask Shanmukh to stop bitching about others and show some respect to the contestants. If you are wondering why, here you go...

It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss viewers did not like Shanmukh referring to other contestants in singular (Vaadu, Viddu) without any respect towards them. Viewers say it is not good manners to talk bad about other people in their absence. Bigg Boss viewers allege that Shanmukh thinks of himself as a small boss of the house without performing any tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss viewers feel Shanmukh Jaswanth is overconfident about his survival in the house. Let's see what the future holds for him.

Rey Mana Anna Shanmukh enta bewarse, tupaaasssss, aratipandu, pulihora raja ayina support chestunav chodu .... Wah re wah take this for your dedication#BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/QPnx0x0vs1 — TestUrLimits (@jumla_buster) October 14, 2021

#Shanmukh gadiki ela support chestunnarra asalu.

Antha nibba gallu ayyuntaru.

Worst contestant asalu#BiggBossTelugu5 — Saiteja Cherry (@saitejacherry8) October 14, 2021