BBT5: Nagarjuna May Show Red Card To Shannu For His Rude Behaviour?

After the fifth week nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the arguments between contestants in the house hot up. Shanmukh is the most nominated person in the house. He was voted by eight persons in the house for elimination from the house. However, after getting nominated by maximum number of people in the house, Shannu was in a dilemma.

He said that everyone was playing a safe game while asserting that he was going to start his game. Shannu was under the impression that everyone was emotionally connected to him. However, all of them nominated him. After some time, while Jessie had an argument with Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh without getting the complete details started arguing with Sreeram.

BB viewers expect that Nagarjuna will show the red card to Shanmukh this weekend and eliminate him from the house. This is because of his rude behaviour towards Sreerama Chandra and Ravi while they wanted to have a discussion after the nominations.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss contestants are usually eliminated when they fail to secure more votes than their housemates. But when it comes to Red Card Elimination, the makers of the show can eliminate any contestant with or without nomination depending on their behaviour. Most importantly, this red card elimination will be done for any contestant that behaves badly or doesn't perform the assigned tasks in the house properly.