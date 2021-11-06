BBT5: Nagarjuna To Give Exit Pass to Shanmukh and Siri?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for various reasons. BBT5 Host Nagarjuna is right now super busy shooting for the weekend episode at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna is all set to lecture all the contestants on their behaviour in the house.

In a recent episode, Shanmukh and Siri were seen asking Bigg Boss to send them home as they were unable to stay in the house. Will Bigg Boss fulfil their wish and send them back? Will Bigg Boss allow them to break their agreement needs to be seen.

The latest buzz doing the rounds suggests that Nagarjuna might ask Bigg Boss to open the gates for Shannu and Siri Hanmanth. We have to wait and see how far this rumours will turn true.

If you are waiting to know who would get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this weekend, here's some news.

Among the nominated contestants—RJ Kajal , Vishwa and Priyanka are said to be in the danger zone. One of them are likely to get eliminated this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.