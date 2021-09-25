Finally, the gossip booth is open in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As it is Bigg Boss house gossip, backbiting about other contestants is common. And fights could turn ugly and animosity reaching its peak should contestants get to know the ill talk about them going on behind their backs. However, Bigg Boss viewers thoroughly enjoy the scenes. Honestly, they are more than happy to watch such dramas and fights between contestants in the glass house.

Anyway, there will be a few contestants who always gossip about other contestants' performances. It appears that Lahari and Maanas have debuted as gossip mongers in the house. They seem to thrown opened the gossip booth in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The two contestants are always seen chit-chatting and gossiping about other housemates.

Now, there is a rumor that Lahari might get an exit pass this week. We will have to wait and see if Lahari gets eliminated, who will be Maanas' Gossip partner. It is known that the gossip between contestants makes the show interesting and keeps the audience hooked to the show.

Indirectly, even the Bigg Boss makers and channels support the same by saving gossip contestants from eviction.