BBT5: Maanas Shocking Comments On Shanmukh, Siri

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the hottest topic on social media. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is round the corner. Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting with bated breath to meet the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

While talking about the show, Bigg Boss is telecasting videos of five the Contestants' Bigg Boss journey. Last night, the show organisers aired Siri’s journey video, and it was more of Shanmukh and Siri duo in the video.

Maanas, who saw the video, was heard telling Sunny that Siri and Shanmukh came here to generate content for the viewers in a sarcastic way. Siri, who heard the words about Maanas, was hurt by his words, and carried the news to Shanmukh. It is known that Shannu had been telling Siri for a long time to stay away from them.

When Siri narrated about Maanas, Shanmukh countered her by saying I have been telling you for a long time not to take theirs help. Siri then seems to have realised Shanmukh's genuine care and love towards her.