BBT5: Maanas Falls Into Swimming Pool During Task, Check Housemates Reaction

Hey Bigg Boss viewers, today is Sunday which means Funday in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. In yesterday’s episode, Host Nagarjuna saved four contestants- Ravi, Sunny, Kajal, and Priya from eliminations. The remaining four contestants- Siri, Lobo, Anee Master, and Natraj Master are in the danger zone.

However, to keep the tension away, Bigg Boss planned some fun-filled tasks for the housemates. The entertainment channel Star Maa has released a promo of today’s episode in which all the housemates celebrate 25 years of ‘Ninne Pelladatha’ movie.

Have a look at the promo.

Besides the celebrations, Nagarjuna gave some tasks to the contestants. As a part of the game, Maanas and Priyanka were given the Out-Out task in which Priyanka has to catch Maanas. During this game, Maanas accidentally falls into the swimming pool. All the contestants including Nagarjuna are shocked after watching him fall into the pool.

Did Maanas suffer any injuries is to be watched in the episode?