BBT5: Lobo, Hamida or Vishwa, Who Will Nagarjuna Evict From Bigg Boss House?

Finally, it's weekend and it is also big day for Bigg Boss Telugu viewers as well as the contestants. The host Akkineni Nagarjuna will be back to Bigg Boss Telugu sets to shoot for Saturday and Sunday episodes.

Firstly, Nagarjuna will evaluate the contestants on their performance in the house over the past week. He is expected to reprimand contestants who went out of line and commend those who put on a good show.

Later, the sunday episode will loaded with fun for the contestants and the show buffs. Nagarjuna will also eliminate one contestant from the house.

There are eight contestants that have been nominated for this week elimination Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth are said to be in the safe zone this week. They are going to survive in the house for another week, going by the voting trends.

Currently, Lobo, Hamida and Vishwa are said to be in the danger zone. It remains to be seen who Tleugu Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna will show the exit to this Sunday. Who do you think will get eliminated in Sunday's episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.