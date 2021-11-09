BBT5: Jessi Steps Out of Bigg Boss Race?

The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 10th week nomination episode turned out to be interesting for the viewers. Netizens have heaped praises on the show organizers for keeping the audience glued to their TV sets with such entertaining content. A section of the audience have called Monday's episode the best episode till date.

Sakshi Post was the first one to tell viewers that Jessie can't be eliminated or will not be among the finalists as he is battling health issues. We have learnt from our trusted sources that Jessie is said to have had a black out in the house.

So Bigg Boss has sent Jessie to the secret room. Some unconfirmed reports also state that Jessie has stepped out of the house. We have news that Jessie is still in the house as he is being kept in the secret room, waiting for his health to improve. Bigg Boss is going to show Jessie in tonight's episode. We will get to know whether he will continue the game or will quit the race in tonight's episode.

