BBT5: Indian Idol Singer Supports Sreerama Chandra

Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu Sreerama Chandra has a huge fan following outside the house. Sreerama Chandra won the fifth season of the most popular singing show, Indian Idol. From there on, he has gained many North India fans.

A section of news articles says that Sreerama Chandra is getting most of the votes from North India fans rather than Bigg Boss Telugu viewers. He is always trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. It's known that Sreerama Chandra is getting the highest voting percentage in the nomination results.

Do you know which Indian idol singer has come out in support of SRC? She is none other than Shanmukh Priya, the most popular singer from South India who recently participated in Indian Idol Season 11. She is supporting Sreerama Chandra.

We are not saying this. The Indian Idol singer posted a video herself on her Instagram wishing him the best and also requested her fans to cast their votes for him.

It is no news that Shanmukh Priya has a huge following across South India which has now extended to the North, thanks to her participation in the Indian Idol show. It is clear that Sreerama will definitely reach the grand finale round.