BBT5: If Hamida Was Evicted For Kissing, Then Eliminate SRC Too, Say Viewers

After Hamida's elimination last night in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, all the housemates were not only disappointed but also shocked. Even the evicted contestant Hamida, could not believe that she was going out of the house.

Even Bigg Boss viewers felt that the show makers would make Hamida stay in the house and evict Vishwa from the house. However, much to everyone's shock, Hamida was shown the door by Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna. One of the main reasons for Hamida's eviction is said to be her liplock with Sreerama Chandra.

As per our sources, following her kiss with SRC, votes for Hamida drastically came down, which ultimately led to her eviction. However, BB viewers say that it was Sreeram who kissed her and argue that if the makers eliminated Hamida for the fear of losing family audience, then they should have first evicted the male contestant who made the first move.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Nominated Contestants List For Sixth Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers argue that if Star Maa really eliminated Hamida on those grounds, then Sreerama Chandra should have received a red card too. He should have been the first contestant to get evicted, they say. Who do you think is at fault? Comment and let us know.

Do follow Sakshi Post for interesting updates about Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.