BBT5: Here’s The Big Twist To Lahari Shari Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become talk of the town on social media. Nagarjuna is back to the show, lashing at contestant for their mistakes in the house.

Audience who are curious about elimination, we have surprising news is our store. According to reports, Arjun Reddy Actress Lahari Shari is said to have eliminated from the house due to the least votes.

There’s also buzz that Lahari Shari has been sent to secret room.

The makers are expected to do no elimination as everyone got garnered enough votes from all quarters