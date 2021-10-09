BBT5: Hamida's Liplock With Sreerama Chandra to Escape Elimination?

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Hamida and Sreerama Chandra are getting a lot of footage in the house. There's one big secret strategy to survive in the Bigg Boss house for longer time—to have a relationship with a a housemate.

Looks like Hamida and Sreerama Chandra are following it to the T. By now, you know that Bigg Boss Tleugu 5 contestants Sreerama Chandra and Hamida share a special bond in the house. Sreerama Chandra gets jealous if anyone talks to Hamida.

Recently, Sreerama Chandra was also seen kissing Hamida inside the house. The lip lock scene between the duo went viral in no time and created a sensation on all social media platforms.

A section of the audience are guessing that Sreerama Chandra may have kissed her to ensure Hamida escapes elimination this week as she is one of the nominated contestants. The sudden liplock between Sreerama Chandra and Hamida has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media.

Will Nagarjuna lash out at Sreerama Chandra for his misbehaviour in the house? It remains to be seen whether Nagarjuna would advise Sreerama Chandra and other contestants against crossing the line with housemates considering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is a show meant for families. Stay tuned.