BBT5: Hamida Elimination Impact on Sreerama’s Game

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is heading towards its eighth week and we can say that the days are passing fast.

The show is breaking the TRP ratings of Star Maa. Even contestants are providing good content and entertaining the audience. This week's captaincy task managed to keep the viewers glued to their television sets and it seems that they loved the way contestants performed. But a section of the audience feel that Sreerama was hardly visible during this week's task. Several BB viewers are saying that from past two weeks, Sreerama looks dull. During the first three to four weeks, Sreerama was super active and put in efforts to win the tasks.

But after Hamida's elimination, Sreerama has become dull, say viewers. Star Maa had given a lot of screen space to Sreerama and Hamida for their chemistry. After Hamida's elimination, Sreerama is nowhere to be seen in the promos and game. Viewers say that Hamida's Elimination has affected Sreerama’s game and haters say he didn't even play when Hamida was there. However, Sreerama has been getting a good voting percentage. According to sources Sreerama is getting more votes from his north fans than Bigg Boss Telugu viewers as he is a Indian Idol winner.

Even Nagarjuna is also not talked about Sreerama’s performance. Let's see if Sreerama will improve his performance or not.