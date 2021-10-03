BBT5 First Jodi Will be Sreerama Chandra and Hamida?

In every Bigg Boss, there will be a Jodi who will keep viewers glued to their television screens. The contestants who will enter the house are unknown to each other, in the rare case, few contestants will be friends outside the house. But after entering, the contestants get attached to one contestant emotionally and they try to maintain that bond till the end of the game. In some situations, or we can say that in the worst case, the equations might change and best friends may change into enemies also. So we can't predict any equation that it is permanent. In some rare cases, the contestants who are together in the glasshouse fall in love and get married after they are out of the show.

At the beginning of the show, the maker will pair up some contestants to get the TRP ratings, but later some other Jodi will get the spotlight. In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the first week, the makers tried to pair up Manaas and Priyanka, but they failed. Later, Sreerama Chandra and Hamida came into the limelight for their closeness and dancing. Even these days, Nagarjuna is showing an interest in pairing up Sreerama and Hamida. Let's wait and watch if the maker and Nagarjuna's efforts will get a result.