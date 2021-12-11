BBT5 Final Week Elimination: Which Contestant Will Face The Axe?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has come long way since it started in mid September. We have seen contestants fighting, crying and having fun in all these days. There have been several rounds of Eliminations too.

Now, there are just six Contestants left in the Bigg Boss house. Shannu, SRC, Siri, Kajal and Maanas are the survivors in the house. This week will witness final round of elimination.

If you have a look at the present contestants--SRC, Shannu, Maanas and Siri are going all out to give their best. However, there's one Contestant who's been lucky. No prizes for guessing. Yes it's Kajal. Those who regularly follow Bigg Boss Telugu 5 know for a fact that she was saved on several occasions and even last week she used Maanas' eviction free pass to survive eviction.

But this week she may not get all that lucky. But you never know. Considering how strong the male contestants in the house are right now. We are sure one of the female contestants will be shown the door this week. Who will it be? Like we said of Kajal gets low votes this week, there's no escape anymore for her. On the other hand, Siri has been trolled by viewers on social media for her emotional drama with Shannu in the house. So there's a chance of her getting evicted too.

Who will get unlucky? Let's wait and watch.