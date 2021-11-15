BBT5 Eleventh Week Nominated Contestants, Double Elimination Confirmed This Week

It feels as if TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was started just a week ago. But, it's been two months the show went on air. The show is about to end in a couple of weeks from now. As of now, there are nine contestants in the house.

All of them got nominated in the house except Anchor Ravi, as he is the captain of the house. Talking about the weak contestants from 11th-week nominations--Anee Maser, RJ Kajal, and Maanas are on the weaker side, as per Bigg Boss Telugu viewers.

By now you know that the Bigg Boss makers skipped elimination in Sunday's episode. The show organizers are likely to opt for double elimination this weekend. If there's double elimination, there's a chance for RJ Kajal and Anee Master to get evicted from the house.

Who do you think will get evicted during 11th week of eliminations?. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.