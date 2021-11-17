BBT5: Deepthi Sunaina to Visit Bigg Boss House as Guest?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh is one of the most popular names in the house. Not to mention, Shanmukh has an incredible fan following on social media. For those who are not watching Bigg Boss Telugu 5, this piece of news is for you. Last night, Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth who are close friends in the house got into a fight. They two were seen crying in the bathroom.

Shanmukh was seen missing his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina badly. He was also seen saying he wanted to see Deepthi Sunaina and expressed his desire to talk to her. It appears Shanmukh Jaswanth can't wait to step outside the house because of the pressure inside the Bigg Boss house. However, it is known that he can't do so until Bigg Boss eliminates him.

Now, with just a few days left for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale, the show makers are likely to be planning a family reunion episode for the contestants and viewers. It happens in every season and this season is no exception.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina will likely appear as a guest for Shanmukh Jaswanth's family reunion episode. Bigg Boss will surely invite Deepthi Sunaina to surprise Shannu and also to fulfill Shanmukh's wish of meeting Deepthi. That's not all, Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina's reunion in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will surely make the TRPs soar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 family reunion will be in a couple of days from now. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.