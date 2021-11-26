BBT5: Deepthi Sunaina Refused to Meet Shanmukh, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth has become favourite contestant small screen viewers ever since he entered the TV reality show.

Some of them are not happy with Shanmukh’s behaviour in the house after he was seen hugging fellow contestant, Siri Hanmanth. Netizens have been badly trolling him now and then on social media over his behaviour.

Looks like Deepthi Sunaina is deeply hurt by Shannu’s behaviour too. Rumors are rife that Bigg Boss show organisers reportedly approached Deepthi Sunaina to invited her as guest for Shannu family re-union episode.

However, It is being said that Deepthi Sunaina seems to have refused the offer. And the reason is said to be Shannu's closeness to Siri Hanmanth, as per the buzz. Netizens say this could be the reason why Deepthi wasn’t on the show in family re-union episode.

We don’t know how far this news is true, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. However, there are strong rumours to suggest that Star Maa was keen on bringing in Deepthi Sunaina to the Bigg Boss house for the sake of TRPs but she declined the invite, it is said. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.