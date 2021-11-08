BBT5: Deepthi Sunaina Gift to Shanmukh Jaswanth: Deets Inside

Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and actress Deepthi Sunaina always stays active on social media. She boasts of three-plus million followers on Instagram.

It's known that Deepthi Sunaina is in a relationship with Shanmukh Jaswanth, who's the contestant of the current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina is upset with Shanmukh's behavior, especially his closeness to Siri Hanmanth, which seems to have made her feel bad.

That's not all, Deepthi Sunaina who used to follow Shanmukh on the Instagram page, appears to have unfollowed him ever since Shanmukh gave a peck on Siri Hanmanth's forehead. A video of the scene has gone viral on social media. Now, Shanmukh's latest video shows him remembering Deepthi and their happy moments.

Shanmukh fans are circulating the video on social media. Grapevine suggests that Deepthi Sunaina is planning to surprise Shanmukh Jaswanth by sending a gift to him. What's the gift that Deepthi Sunaina is planning to send is yet to be seen. Deepthi thinking of sending a gift of Shanmukh hasn't yet been confirmed from her end. But there are strong rumours supporting the same.