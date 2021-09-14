BBT5: Contestants Sorting Out Problems After Nominations

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 had one of its best nominations on Monday. The Bigg Boss divided the 18 contestants into two groups and asked them to nominate two members from the opposite team. The housemates nominated those contestants with whom they had issues.

After the nomination process, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Lobo, Priyanka Singh and Priya were nominated to be sent out of the house. With so much of negative vibes in the Bigg Boss glass house thanks to the nomination process, the housemates are now trying to calm down and change the environment in the house. The makers of the show just now posted a promo of today’s episode. Have a look:

In the promo, we can see that the housemates are trying their best to clear the air and sort out problems they had during the nomination task. While some contestants listened to their opponents and sorted out the differences, people like Natraj Master, Uma Devi and Lobo are avoiding them saying that they will not change their attitude towards anyone.

Coming to the voting trends of the nominated contestants, Lobo, RJ Kajal, Priyanka Singh and Priya are in safe zone with the highest votes when compared to Uma Devi and Natraj Master. However, we have to wait till the weekend to know who will be out of the show.

Keep following Sakshi Post for more interesting updates about Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.