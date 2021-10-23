BBT5: This Contestant's Popularity is Growing Post Bigg Boss Entry

VJ Sunny is well-known to Zee TV viewers as the actor in the serial Kalyana Vaibhogam. After entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show, his fan following has doubled. From day one, Sunny has been playing his own game and giving tough competition to other contestants in the house.

It is worth mentioning here that VJ Sunny is the strongest male contestant in the house. In every week's captaincy task, Sunny gives his 100 percent to win the task.

Finally, Sunny has managed to win this week's captaincy task and all set to is rule the Bigg Boss house next week. The audience are excited about watching how Sunny will handle different situations in the house.

There have been a lot of talk surrounding Sunny since yesterday for his performance this week. When Priya provoked him in the captaincy task, the way he handled his anger impressed the audience. A section of viewers say that Sunny has played well in the nomination task and his clear moves won hearts of the BB viewers. It is apparent that Sunny will definitely figure among top 5 finalists this season.