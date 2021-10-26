BBT5 Contestants In Danger Zone In Week 8

Star Maa made the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 episode last night emotional with the nomination process. As per the nomination process, Bigg Boss selects two people, and they get letters from their loved ones. However, only one of them gets to read the letter and the other contestant who sacrifices the letter will directly get nominated.

In this process, Siri sacrificed for Vishwa, Shannu loses his letter for Kajal, Ravi for Sreerama Chandra, Maanas supports Anee Master to get the letter, Lobo leaves the letter for Priyanka, Sunny directly gets the letter for being the captain. Bigg Boss asks the letters to be given to the remaining contestant Jessie, stating that one of the contestants who receive the letter must make a sacrifice. Sreerama Chandra sacrifices his letter and saves Jessie from nomination by putting his letter into the shredder.

After this, the names of nominated contestants included Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, Siri, Shannu, Maanas, and Lobo. As per the unofficial opening trends of voting for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants, Shanmukh, Sreerama Chandra, and Ravi are in the safe zone as they have said to have bagged the highest number of votes. However, the remaining nominated contestants Siri, Lobo, and Maanas, are in danger.

Also Read: Letters Received By Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants From Their Families