BBT5 Contestant Vishwa's Earnings From Bigg Boss

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is getting love from all quarters. The friendship, love, and nasty fights between contestants in the house has kept the audience glued to their TV sets.

Most of them seem to be aware that Vishwa was eliminated from the house in Sunday's episode. However, the viewers have been calling it as an unfair elimination.

A section of the audience is trolling Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers for eliminating deserving contestants from the house.

Do you know how much Vishwa earned from Bigg Boss Telugu 5? According to our trusted sources, Vishwa was paid Rs 35 thousand per day, 2.5 lakh per week.

The total earnings of Vishwa from September 5 to November 26 are said to be Rs 22 lakhs. He is said to have earned a fancy pay along with wide recognition from the audience.

When he entered the house, Vishwa was new to the Telugu audience, now he is one of the favorite contestants to countless of fans. In the meantime, take a look at his stylish pictures: