BBT5 Contestant Priyanka Singh Journey From Jabardasth Comedian to Getting Rejected by Father For Sex Transplantation

Priyanka Singh aka Sai Teja has wowed everyone with her game on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The trans-woman contestant of the reality show didn’t have easy. Her journey from ‘Jabardasth’ to yearning for approval and acceptance from her father, here are some lesser-known facts about Priyanka.

She entered Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as a contestant and has been playing well. Fans like her game and she have made some friends in the house. But before that, it was another show that brought her popularity. Her stint on that show got her recognition.

LESSER KNOWN FACTS ABOUT PRIYANKA SINGH

1/11 - Sai Teja or Priyanka Singh is an actress and comedian based in Hyderabad. Her family lives in another city.

2/11 - Tamanna Simhadri in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, Priyanka became the second trans-woman to enter the BB house as a contestant.

3/11 - Her stint on a popular comedy TV show, Jabardasth is what brought Priyanka popularity. The audience loved her on the show.

4/11 - During the time of Jabardasth, she had not gotten the gender reassignment surgery. Sai Teja would mainly play female characters on the show.

5/11 - Fortunately her stint on Jabardasth and love on Tik-Tok gave her success. With love from everyone who cheered for her on the show and TikTok, Sai Teja managed to finally open up and go for the gender reassignment surgery that she wanted to get for years.

6/11 - As the surgery was complicated, her body needed time to recover. She suffered from hormonal imbalance and other problems that occur during such operations. Priyanka had to take a break to take care of her health.

7/11 - Jabardasth judge Nagababu Konidela in front of whom Priyanka had performed her stints is supporting her on this journey. He even offered to help her financially and will support her through the change.

8/11 - Not everyone in Priyanka’s family knew about the transformation. Her two elder siblings and mother accepted the change but she was scared to tell her father who is blind.

9/11 - She would always maintain a distance with her father when visiting their home, hoping he would never be able to feel the change.

10/11 - It was on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 that she opened up and emotionally urged her father to accept her. “I am your Teja forever, father. Please accept me,” she said on the stage on national TV. Priyanka wouldn’t have guessed her father’s reaction.

11/11 - Her father wholeheartedly accepted her and said boy or a girl, I will always love you.