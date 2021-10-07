BBT5 Contestant Priyanka Gets Emotional After Her Father Sends Birthday Wishes

Priyanka Singh is the second transgender to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Unlike the first contestant, Tamanna Simhadri, who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, Priyanka Singh has made her mark and also garnered a huge fan following with her performance.

Though she is calm, Priyanka Singh reacts to every situation in the house and creates some drama which has made the audience like her.

However, Pinky was often heard saying that she lied to her father after her gender transformation and that she is afraid of whether he would accept her or not. At the time of her entry, Priyanka announced about her sex transplant and told her father that she changed her name from Sai Teja to Priyanka.

Today, on the occasion of her birthday, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers have released a promo in which her father is seen wishing her. He later goes on to say that he accepts his child whether it is a girl or a boy. She also goes on to say that she is all they have and they are very proud of her.

Priyanka, after watching the video, gets emotional and says she wants to hug her father. Later, Bigg Boss sends birthday presents—Saree, bangles and flowers to Priyanka. All the housemates offer Priyanka gifts and make her happy.