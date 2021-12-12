This BBT5 Contestant Doesn't Want Siri To Win The Title

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has just six contestants left and Kajal is likely to get eliminated in today's episode, leaving Siri, Shannu, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra and Maanas as the top 5 finalists of this season.

Being the most controversial show in Telugu, the contestants who got eliminated are also making sensational comments about the reality show.

Swetaa Varma, who got eliminated in the early weeks of the show, is continuously in touch with her fans by being active on social media platforms. In a recent Instagram live she held on Sunday, Swetaa Varma said that she wanted to see either Sunny or Sreerama Chandra as the winner of the season.

She further extended best wishes to Shanmukh Jaswanth. However, she did not say anything about Siri, the only female contestant in season 5 to enter the finals and win the Bigg Boss title. After some fans commented on Instagram live asking why she doesn't support Siri being a female contestant on the show, Swetaa Varma replied that she wanted Sunny or SRC to win the title just as a housemate and not as male contestant.

Let's wait and watch till December 19 to know who will win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 and do not forget to follow Sakshi Post for more interesting updates.