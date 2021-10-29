BBT5: Anee Master Intentionally Blaming Shannu, Siri After Losing Captaincy

All the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 have successfully completed their 50-day journey in the glasshouse and are super excited about reaching the finale week. Every housemate is giving their best and performing well to entertain the audience.

Even in yesterday's episode, where all the captaincy contenders played for the Captaincy, the contestants started quarrelling which provided entertainment to the audience.

At the very beginning of the task, Sunny and Sreeram Chandra tried to take thermocol balls from each other's bags and finally, Sunny was eliminated from the task. Later, he advised Maanas to keep an eye on Sreerama Chandra.

After that fight, Sreerama Chandra and Maanas were eliminated from the game, and then Anee Master, Siri, and Shannu were left. As we all know that Shannu and Siri share a separate bond, Anee Master thought that she would be targeted and was afraid of her defeat in the task.

Bigg Boss viewers feel that she planned a strategy and shouted that Shannu and Siri were playing in groups and were intentionally targeting her to make her fail the task. She screamed that all the contestants were playing in groups, and Anee Master herself gave up the captaincy task.

Later, Shannu won the task and became the captain of the task. As per the latest reports, Anee Master was given the ration manager post for this week.