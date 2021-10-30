BBT5: Anchor Ravi Might Get Eliminated In This Strong Contestant's Place

Finally, it's time to witness another round of elimination in the eighth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. All the strong contestants like Ravi, Lobo, Shannu, Siri, SRC and Maanas have been nominated for this week's eviction. So it would be a tough call for Bigg Boss host Akkineni Nagarjuna to single out one single contestant. Even viewers are confused and wondering who would be shown the door.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds suggests that Anchor Ravi might get eliminated from the house this weekend.

This popular contestant is likely to get eliminated as his vote count is said to be lower than the rest of them. It is known that Ravi is as popular as Shanumkh in th e house and is always one of the contestants to garner the highest votes from his fans and followers. So if you are wondering why would he get eliminated from the house if he is so popular, read on.

It seems that Ravi is not in the best of moods as he is missing his family a lot. On the other hand, Ravi is also influencing other people's game, as hinted by contestants who were evicted from the house till now. Ravi is not showing any interest in continuing the game.

As per unofficial polls, Anchor Lobo is in danger zone. If Bigg Boss considers Ravi's behavior, then, Ravi might get eliminated in Lobo's place this weekend. Will they be able to eliminate Ravi or not is yet to be seen?

But wait till you hear this. It is known that Anchor Ravi is too big a name to be evicted so soon. Star Maa may not want to risk it. So it may so happen that Bigg Boss makers might send him out for a few days and have him come back sometime in the middle of the week.

Let's see how the makers have planned this. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.