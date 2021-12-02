BBT5: Anchor Ravi Lashes Out At Trolls, Know More

Anchor Ravi used to be a popular celebrity contestant inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Unfortunately, Ravi got evicted from the show after he garnered least votes.

After his exit from the show, Ravi was sharing Bigg Boss' journey with his fans and also spoke about the negativism he received from the viewers.

He stated, "I told you all before stepping into the show, play with me, you can troll me, I don't have any problem. But, most of the guys have dragged my wife into it. They didn't even leave my daughter, they also targeted her. It was so disturbing for me to read those comments after I stepped out of the house. There are a few people outside who does anything for money.

They don't mind making other people's life miserable. It is really not fair. Bigg Boss house is totally different from the outside, you don't have any clue what will be happening inside the house. They don't telecast each and every scene from the house.

Bigg Boss is a mind game, they will telecast one hour episode after scrutinizing 24 hours. How can you blame others? Don't believed in people's words, vote for contestants who impress you with their game or performance."