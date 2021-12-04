BBT5: Anchor Ravi is Entering Bigg Boss House Again, But There's a Catch!

Anchor Ravi is maintaining a low profile after his eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you are missing Ravi on the show, waiting for his re-entry to the house. Then, we have some disappointing news to share. Like you all, we would have been excited to see Anchor Ravi back in the show. Unfortunately, Anchor Ravi is won't re-enter the show.

Yes, what you read is right. As per sources in the know, apparently Bigg Boss makers feel that Ravi's re-entry or wild card entry at this moment will become an extra headache for them. In another three weeks, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale will be held, if makers bring Ravi or any other contestant they have to extend the show.

The show organizers are not interested in extending the show anymore as the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale date is set already. The TRP ratings too are picking up now considering that finals are nearing, so they don't want to spoil it. Star Maa is reportedly planning to fill Omkar's new show in the Bigg Boss slot. So considering all these reasons, anchor Ravi's re-entry into Bigg Boss house, at the moment is highly impossible.

But one good news for fans is that Anchor Ravi might come back to the House for the grand finale episode to cheer his former housemates.

Stay tuned.