BBT5: Anchor Ravi Casting His Spell Over Housemates

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants are slowly getting involved in the game. Most of the contestants have now seen the true colours of their housemates. However, some participants are strengthening their bonds with fellow contestants week after week.

During the third week, Shanmukh Jaswanth nominated Ravi as he was influencing all the contestants with his words. However, after the show completed another two weeks, housemates are now blaming Ravi saying that he is influencing fellow contestants and ultimately affecting their gameplay.

Even Nagarjuna started calling him the influencer of the house after he won the captaincy task by gaining more contestants on his side. However, BB viewers feel that Ravi has revealed his cunning side. He motivated the contestants to stay on his side so he can win the captaincy task.

Anchor Ravi has been branded as the most cunning contestant in the Bigg Boss house by Natraj Master, Shanmukh, Jessie, Siri, Kajal, Maanas, Lahari, and Priya. Can Ravi really have an influence over others? Is it just because of his profession is yet to be known?

