BBT5: Akhil Sarthak Fires Shanmukh Jaswanth Trollers

It is not easy to forget former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Akhil Sarthak. He was the runner-up of the previous season. Akhil Sarthak has stayed in the house and he for sure knows the pain of all that happens once you enter the house.

It may be recalled that Akhil Sarthak also became a victim of trolls when he was in the Bigg Boss house.

In Sunday's episode, anchor Ravi got eliminated from the house. Ever since, Bigg Boss viewers and Ravi fans are targeting Bigg Boss makers on social media for Ravi's unfair elimination.

A section of the viewers also say that Akkineni Nagarjuna eliminated Ravi as the latter won't be a competitor to Shanmukh. A section of the audience are abusing Shanmukh Jaswanth by positing nasty comments on social media.

Akhil Sarthak has taken a stand for him and urged everyone not to criticize anyone to support their favourite contestant. He also asked everyone to stay positive. Here's the note penned by Akhil Sarthak on his Instagram story.