BBT15 Eliminated Contestant Reentry into Bigg Boss House?

Last week on Bigg Boss 15 was filled with both comedy and drama. Afsana Khan, the popular singer who was a contestant on the show, had an emotional breakdown in the house. She was evicted from the house by Bigg Boss after she was witnessed attempting to harm herself in an outburst of rage. But now the latest news is suggesting something else.

The episode was filled with drama as things escalated way too quickly. The audience observed Afsana's fury after losing the VIP task the week before. She was directed to the confession room, where she was informed that she would be evicted from the BB15 house.

Afsana Khan refused to leave the house because of Shamita Shetty and her brother, Rajiv Adatia's, conduct. She said she would not leave without those two. The singer first refused to leave the Bigg Boss house, claiming that it was an unfair decision and that she deserved to be on the show, but she eventually consented to go after consulting with her fiancé.

The latest reports have suggested that Afsana will be coming back to the show. She went out to consult a doctor and after getting the treatment she will be back in the Bigg Boss house. Her reentry will mostly be on the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15.