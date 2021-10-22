BBT15 Contestant Jay Bhanushali Wins Hearts

In the most recent Bigg Boss 15 task, Bigg Boss assigned a crucial task to the contestants, giving them the opportunity to gain access inside the main house.The contestants were asked to print fake currency notes and the same amount will be deducted from their total prize money.

The contestants get divided into pairs and they printed fake notes within the time limit. And they get access to the main house. In the process, a lot happened in the house.

Jay opposed the task and tore off everyone's notes, saying he doesn't want any money deducted from his prize. Sharing about the financial struggles he faced in his life. He concludes by saying money is important.

However, contestants are not by his side and don't agree with his idea. Bigg Boss stopped the gas supply to the jungle side. Following this, a section of the audience also agreed with Jay while a few others opposed it. But he won the hearts of the viewers with his words on why money is important.

So let's see what is Salman Khan's opinion on Jay's act. Share your opinion with is in the comments.