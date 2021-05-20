BBM3: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 To Resume After Corona Crisis

The most popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 has been suspended following the directives of the Tamil Nadu Health authorities after few crew members tested positive for COVID on the sets.

According to sources, around six technicians tested positive. The Health and Revenue Department officials visited the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 set in EVP film City, Chennai. On May 19 and sealed the sets of Malayalam Bigg Boss season 3 for not following the Covid protocols and directed the team to suspend the shoot immediately.

A press note from the channel stated that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. Adding they said that the show will be resumed soon after the crisis is over. The show was extended by two weeks by host Mohanlal due to a lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started telecast on February 14 with 14 contestants entering the house. The show witnessed multiple eliminations and wild card entries. Eight contestants are currently left in the house and they are competing for the winner's position. The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam was also cancelled on the 75th day due to the coronavirus pandemic.