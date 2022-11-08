BBK9 Week 7 Nominated Contestants List

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is being hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep. The show is gaining a lot of attention from the viewers, thanks to the contestants for their constant fights in the show. Looks like you seem to be following Kannada Bigg Boss and waiting to know the nominated contestants' names or list for this week.

Rupesh Rajanna, Arun Sagar, Anupama, Deepika, Divya, Aryavardan, and Amulya are nominated for this week's eviction. It is worth mentioning here that Amulya got directed and nominated by the captain.

The voting lines have been opened for the nominated contestants, voting for your favorite contestants and saving them from eviction.

On the other hand, we would like to see who do you think will get eliminated from the show this weekend. Please let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.