BBK9 Unexpected Contestant Evicted in Mid-week Elimination, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. The show is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. Its organizers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to TV sets.

After Arun Sagar's elimination, Deepika Das, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesj Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga and Arya Vardhan are the six finalists for the season. The makers are gearing up for mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

According to reports, Divya Uruduga is said to have been eliminated from the show. Yes, Kichcha Sudeep is likely to evict Divya Uruduga in the Wednesday episode.

Divya Uruduga's mid-week elimination will take place in the Wednesday episode. We have to wait till Wednesday's episode to know whether the makers will really evict Divya Uruduga from the show or not.

